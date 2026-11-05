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Portland
📅 Adult Craft Afternoon on 2nd Sundays at the library
3 days ago
📅 Relaxing Adult Craft Afternoon at the Library
Enjoy a low-key afternoon trying a new craft on 2nd Sundays of each month at Multnomah County Library.
This event is:
- For adult patrons
- First come, first served
- All supplies provided, so you don’t need to bring anything
- Open to all abilities
If you need disability accommodations, contact the library 2–3 days before the program at 503.988.5123 or [email protected].
It’s a simple way to unwind, be creative, and spend time in the library community.
More Info: Adult Craft Afternoon | Multnomah County Library
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