📅 Adult Craft Afternoon on 2nd Sundays at the library

📅 Relaxing Adult Craft Afternoon at the Library

Enjoy a low-key afternoon trying a new craft on 2nd Sundays of each month at Multnomah County Library.

This event is:

For adult patrons

First come, first served

All supplies provided , so you don’t need to bring anything

, so you don’t need to bring anything Open to all abilities

If you need disability accommodations, contact the library 2–3 days before the program at 503.988.5123 or [email protected].

It’s a simple way to unwind, be creative, and spend time in the library community.