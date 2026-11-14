Looking for a loyal friend in Mullins? These adoptable dogs at Marion County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter Phone: (843) 423-8370

Young Victoria is a black medium mixed-breed puppy, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. Her adoption fee helps the shelter care for her and her friends.

👉 Meet Victoria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter Phone: (843) 423-8370

Veronica is an adult black mixed-breed girl who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her people.

👉 Meet Veronica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter Phone: (843) 423-8370

Puppy Velvet is a white medium mixed-breed baby who’s ready to learn, play, and grow with a loving family.

👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter Phone: (843) 423-8370

Vick is a white mixed-breed puppy boy, a great choice if you’re ready for training, playtime, and puppy cuddles.

👉 Meet Vick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt

Mutt Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter Phone: (843) 423-8370

DaisyMae is an adult white mutt mix who’s ready for a calmer, more settled life with a family of her own.

👉 Meet DaisyMae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter Phone: (843) 423-8370

Puppy Stringbean is a black Lab/mixed-breed boy, a fun choice if you like active, trainable dogs.

👉 Meet Stringbean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mullins, SC, please consider visiting Marion County Animal Shelter or calling (843) 423-8370 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.