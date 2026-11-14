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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mullins, SC
Looking for a loyal friend in Mullins? These adoptable dogs at Marion County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Victoria
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 423-8370
Young Victoria is a black medium mixed-breed puppy, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. Her adoption fee helps the shelter care for her and her friends.
👉 Meet Victoria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Veronica
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 423-8370
Veronica is an adult black mixed-breed girl who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her people.
👉 Meet Veronica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Velvet
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 423-8370
Puppy Velvet is a white medium mixed-breed baby who’s ready to learn, play, and grow with a loving family.
👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vick
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 423-8370
Vick is a white mixed-breed puppy boy, a great choice if you’re ready for training, playtime, and puppy cuddles.
👉 Meet Vick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DaisyMae
- Breed: Mutt
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 423-8370
DaisyMae is an adult white mutt mix who’s ready for a calmer, more settled life with a family of her own.
👉 Meet DaisyMae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stringbean
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 423-8370
Puppy Stringbean is a black Lab/mixed-breed boy, a fun choice if you like active, trainable dogs.
👉 Meet Stringbean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Mullins, SC, please consider visiting Marion County Animal Shelter or calling (843) 423-8370 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.