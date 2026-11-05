📅 Veterans Day appreciation message for local veterans

📅 Veterans Day message from Mullins Housing Authority

The Mullins Housing Authority is recognizing Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 and sharing appreciation for veterans in our community and across the country.

They highlight the courage and sacrifices of veterans and their families, including those who have lost loved ones in service.

Residents are strongly encouraged to thank veterans when you see them, especially your family, friends, neighbors, and fellow residents who have served or are serving in any branch of the military.

The message also notes that they support and honor veterans not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.