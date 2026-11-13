Medical Clinic of Muleshoe at the Muleshoe Area Hospital District is hiring a full-time Clinic Nurse Practitioner to provide primary and acute care in both the rural health clinic and hospital/ED settings in Muleshoe, TX. The job includes physical exams, diagnosis and treatment planning, prescribing medicines, ordering tests and procedures, and working with physicians on hospital admissions, discharges, and ER/hospital call coverage. Applicants must have an accredited Nurse Practitioner degree, active RN license, Texas Advanced Practice Nurse recognition with prescriptive authority eligibility, current national APN certification plus BLS, DEA, and DPS certificates (ACLS, ATLS, and PALS are desired), with 2–4 years experience in family medicine, urgent care, or emergency medicine preferred. Apply online: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/2481695#MuleshoeTX

This content is adapted from materials provided by Muleshoe Area Medical Center