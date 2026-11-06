🐶 Gentle Small Dogs in Mukwonago Looking for Loving Homes

These Mukwonago pups are safe with Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue, but what they really need is a cozy, forever home. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to love, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Bichon Frise / Chihuahua mix

Bichon Frise / Chihuahua mix Age: Senior – about 16 years old

Gender: Male

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut markings

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut markings Weight: ~12 lb

~12 lb Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue (Mukwonago, WI)

(Mukwonago, WI) Why he’s in rescue: His owner went into a nursing home

His owner went into a nursing home Needs: A loving family and a quiet home where he can relax and enjoy his golden years

Spike is a true senior gentleman who doesn’t ask for much—just a soft bed, gentle care, and someone to love him for however long he has. If your heart is big enough for an older dog, Spike could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Spike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle-type mix (Miniature)

Poodle-type mix (Miniature) Age: Adult – about 5 years old

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: ~11 lb

~11 lb Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue (Mukwonago, WI)

(Mukwonago, WI) Why she’s in rescue: Found as a stray/lost dog and taken to Milwaukee Animal Control

Found as a stray/lost dog and taken to Milwaukee Animal Control Needs: A loving family to give her a fresh start

B.B is described as a happy, loving girl whose past is unknown—but her future can be full of love and comfort. She’s a small, friendly companion who’s ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet B.B and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Adult – born 9/28/21

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Weight: ~9 lb

~9 lb Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue (Mukwonago, WI)

(Mukwonago, WI) Why he’s in rescue: Puppy mill/commercial breeder release

Puppy mill/commercial breeder release Needs: A loving, patient family, fenced yard, and another dog is best

Pistachio is a shy but friendly little guy who is still learning how to be a pet after life with a commercial breeder. With time, patience, and a confident dog friend, he can blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Pistachio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix

Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young – about 10 months old

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: ~14 lb

~14 lb Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue (Mukwonago, WI)

(Mukwonago, WI) Why she’s in rescue: Didn’t get along with her littermate in her first home

Didn’t get along with her littermate in her first home Needs: A loving family and an active home that can keep up with a young dog

A and an active home that can keep up with a young dog Vetting: Spayed and microchipped (per description)

CiCi is a loving, active youngster who just needs a home of her own. She’s already had her vet work done and is ready to move on to a family that can give her attention, training, and playtime.

👉 Meet CiCi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue in Mukwonago, WI and submit an adoption application through their listings. Sharing this page with friends and family can also help these pups find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.