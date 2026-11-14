Mukilteo’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these local shops are worth a look.

Employer: Art Brass Aerospace Finishing, Inc

Art Brass Aerospace Finishing, Inc Location: Mukilteo, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Entry-level, very hands-on role helping across different work centers in an aerospace finishing shop. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, willing to learn, and comfortable lifting heavier parts.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Mukilteo, WA

Type: Full-time

Shift/Schedule: 4x10s, Monday–Thursday, 3:30 PM–1:30 AM

4x10s, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, company-paid life and AD&D, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, company-paid life and AD&D, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement Other: U.S. person status required (per export control laws)

Senior-level CNC role doing independent setups and precision machining for aerospace and defense parts. Ideal if you can read blueprints and GD&T, understand G/M code, and want steady 4-day workweeks with strong benefits.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Mukilteo, WA

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, company-paid life and AD&D, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, company-paid life and AD&D, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement Other: U.S. person status required (per export control laws)

Quality-focused role checking composite materials and parts for aerospace programs. Good match if you’re organized, can read engineering drawings, and like being the detail person who keeps products up to spec.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.