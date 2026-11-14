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🏭 Mukilteo Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Mukilteo’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these local shops are worth a look.
General Shop Helper
- Employer: Art Brass Aerospace Finishing, Inc
- Location: Mukilteo, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.50/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Entry-level, very hands-on role helping across different work centers in an aerospace finishing shop. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, willing to learn, and comfortable lifting heavier parts.
CNC Machinist - 1st Shift (CNC Machinist III)
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Mukilteo, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Shift/Schedule: 4x10s, Monday–Thursday, 3:30 PM–1:30 AM
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, company-paid life and AD&D, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement
- Other: U.S. person status required (per export control laws)
Senior-level CNC role doing independent setups and precision machining for aerospace and defense parts. Ideal if you can read blueprints and GD&T, understand G/M code, and want steady 4-day workweeks with strong benefits.
Quality Inspector – Composites
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Mukilteo, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, company-paid life and AD&D, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement
- Other: U.S. person status required (per export control laws)
Quality-focused role checking composite materials and parts for aerospace programs. Good match if you’re organized, can read engineering drawings, and like being the detail person who keeps products up to spec.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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