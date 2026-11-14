📢 Talk with Mukilteo City Council on Nov. 17

Want to share ideas or ask questions about what’s happening in Mukilteo?

Join the next Council Chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 6–7 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center, Fowler Room, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo, WA 98275.

This is a free, open forum where residents, business owners, and community stakeholders can:

Hear updates on current city projects

Ask questions

Share feedback on issues that matter to you

This session will feature Council Vice President Richard Emery and Councilmember Bob Champion.

All are welcome, whether you want to speak up or just listen. No registration or fee required—just show up and bring your questions or ideas if you have them.