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Mukilteo
📢 Free Mukilteo Council Chat on Nov. 17, 6–7 p.m.
11 days ago
📅 Talk with Mukilteo City Council on November 17
Mukilteo City Council leaders are hosting a Council Chat on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6–7 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center, Fowler Room, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo.
This is a free, open forum where residents, business owners, and community stakeholders can:
- Hear updates on current city projects
- Ask questions
- Share feedback on issues that matter to you
The chat will feature Council Vice President Richard Emery and Councilmember Bob Champion.
All are welcome, whether you want to speak up or just listen. Bring any questions or ideas you’d like to share.
More Info: Council Chat Set for November 17 • Mukilteo, WA
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