📅 Talk with Mukilteo City Council on November 17

Mukilteo City Council leaders are hosting a Council Chat on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6–7 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center, Fowler Room, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo.

This is a free, open forum where residents, business owners, and community stakeholders can:

Hear updates on current city projects

Ask questions

Share feedback on issues that matter to you

The chat will feature Council Vice President Richard Emery and Councilmember Bob Champion.

All are welcome, whether you want to speak up or just listen. Bring any questions or ideas you’d like to share.