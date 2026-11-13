🚧 Brush drop-off site temporarily closed in Muhlenberg

The brush collection site in Muhlenberg Township is temporarily closed.

No new FOBS are being sold for brush drop-off right now.

for brush drop-off right now. The brush collection program is suspended while the township updates its system.

For now, plan on not using the brush drop-off site until the township announces that the new system is ready.

The township says they will update residents on the new system and when it will go into effect once everything is set up.