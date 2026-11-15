There are some handy freebies up for grabs around Mountain View today, from kids’ gear to party supplies and bike parts. All are porch pickups, so you can swing by when it works for you.

Item: Kids’ soccer socks, about 6 pairs

Condition: White and blue, knee length, kids size 8–12 years old

Location: Mountain View, California (porch pickup, anytime today)

Source: trashnothing.com

Great if you have a young player who goes through socks fast. All one style and color, so easy to match.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Mixed birthday decorations in a bag

Includes: Blue and yellow lanterns, blue/pink/yellow tissue flowers, customizable birthday banner with letters, party hats, decorate-your-own crowns, balloon weights, and some extra decor

Location: Mountain View, California (porch pickup, anytime today)

Source: trashnothing.com

Nice bundle if you’re planning a party and want bright colors without spending money.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Brother printer with scanner and copier

Condition: In working condition with half-filled cartridges; prints lines and may need a printhead cleaning; has been professionally serviced once

Location: Mountain View, California (porch pickup, anytime today)

Source: trashnothing.com

Good for someone who doesn’t mind a little maintenance to get a free all-in-one printer.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bike fenders for a bike with 700 wheels

Details:

Front fork must have a hole through the crown for the silver top ring screw

for the silver top ring screw Needs mounting points near the hub to attach the support spokes

to attach the support spokes Back wheel usually can use a spot to zip tie the black ring

They fit and work okay , but the giver found them finicky to keep in place

, but the giver found them Includes the packet of screws from when they were removed

Location: Willowgate area in Mountain View

Source: trashnothing.com (Fair Chance Policy: giver will wait before choosing a recipient)

Ideal if you ride in wet weather and your bike frame has the right mounting points.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Mountain View tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.