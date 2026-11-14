Mountain View is buzzing with AI, fintech, and growth teams hiring right now. If you’re into product, digital, or venture work, there are several strong options worth a look.

Employer: Treasure AI

Treasure AI Location: Mountain View, CA (hybrid, in-office per policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the strategy for agentic marketing, security, and Responsible AI at a customer data and marketing automation platform. You’ll drive roadmap, privacy and security features, and AI agents, partnering closely with engineers and enterprise customers. Strong fit if you have 8+ years in AI/ML or security-heavy SaaS product management and enjoy complex data, governance, and global regulations.

Employer: OSI Engineering (onsite at a global automotive company)

(onsite at a global automotive company) Location: Mountain View, CA (onsite ~4 days/week)

Type: 6‑month contract, potential to convert

Compensation: $65–$71/hr DOE; Venture Lead track $79–$86/hr

Source and evaluate startup investments across sustainability, mobility, robotics/AI, and more, then connect them with internal business units for pilots and partnerships. Ideal if you have CVC/open innovation experience, an engineering or physical/life science degree, and a strong West Coast startup network, plus comfort presenting to Japan-based stakeholders.

Employer: Softworld, a Kelly Company

Location: Mountain View, CA (must work PST hours)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead web marketing and experimentation for workforce/payments products, focusing on engagement, adoption, and revenue via better site experiences. You’ll run A/B tests, CRO, SEO, and analytics (FullStory, Adobe Analytics, etc.) and partner with product marketing and integrated marketing teams. Best for someone with 5+ years in B2B/SaaS or financial services digital marketing who loves data and testing.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Compensation (US): $240,000 – $333,000 base + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead global user growth for Google Maps, used by billions worldwide. You’ll own the growth roadmap, drive acquisition and engagement across iOS/Android, and shape conversational and generative AI experiences in Maps. Great fit if you have 10+ years in consumer product growth, deep experimentation chops, and experience scaling products from 0→1 and 1→100.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.