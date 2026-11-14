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💻 Mountain View IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying AI & Engineering Roles
Mountain View’s tech scene is in full swing right now, especially around AI, ML, and data-heavy roles. If you’ve got strong engineering or analytics skills, there are several openings here worth a serious look.
Software Engineer (Java/Kotlin/Go/Python)
- Employer: PDSSOFT INC.
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Back-end role using Java, Kotlin, Go, Python, NoSQL, Linux, Git/Mercurial and more. Good fit if you have 5–6 years of experience and want hands-on server-side work with modern tooling.
Software Engineering Manager, Search Live Quality, Google Search
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA (team also in New York)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $262,000 – $364,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead the Search Live quality team working on conversational search powered by DeepMind models. You’ll manage managers and tech leads, own the quality roadmap, and ship ML-driven improvements that reach users in weeks.
Senior Scaled Abuse Analyst, YouTube Traffic Abuse
- Employer: YouTube (Google)
- Location: Mountain View or San Bruno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $159,000 – $230,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Data-heavy role on YouTube’s Trust & Safety team, fighting bots, scrapers, and traffic abuse. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data analysis or anti-abuse work and are comfortable with SQL/R/Python/C++ and ML/AI concepts.
Software Engineer, Geo, Computer Vision
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $147,000 – $210,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Work on Google Maps/Geo using computer vision and ML to improve maps and real-world understanding. Good for engineers with 2+ years experience and hands-on ML + computer vision exposure.
Lead Group Product Manager, Commerce, PayTrust
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Senior PM leader driving anti-abuse and risk solutions across Ads, AdSense, YouTube, Play, Cloud and more. Great if you have 10+ years in product, deep fraud/risk or trust & safety experience, and want to push AI in payments.
Research Engineer, GenMedia Safety Evaluations & Threat Intelligence (TLM), DeepMind
- Employer: Google DeepMind
- Location: Mountain View, CA (also New York, San Francisco)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $262,000 – $364,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead a team defining safety and alignment for image, video, audio, and interactive generative models. Best for senior researchers with PhD-level or equivalent experience, strong LLM/multimodal/RL background, and a track record of publications.
Senior Manager, Business Data Scientist, Search+, GBO Product Finance
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA (or New York)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead a team of data scientists in GBO Product Finance, using analytics and AI to guide Search+ and Ads strategy. Great fit if you have 9+ years in analytics, strong Python/R/SQL, and enjoy partnering with senior leadership.
Staff Software ML Engineer, Search Discover Feed Recommendation
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $207,000 – $300,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits
Staff-level ML role owning AI-generated content quality for Discover and Notifications. You’ll build LLM evaluation frameworks, agentic loops, and recommendation signals to keep AIGC factual, fresh, and engaging.
Forward Deployed Engineer, GenAI, YouTube Go-To-Market Tech & Insights
- Employer: YouTube (Google)
- Location: Mountain View, CA (also San Bruno, New York)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $128,000 – $184,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Full-stack GenAI engineer embedded with YouTube’s business teams, turning LLM/RAG/agentic prototypes into production tools for GTM and sales workflows. Ideal if you like zero-to-one builds, cloud/microservices, and working close to the business.
Senior Tech Lead Manager, Search Discover Sequence Modeling & Generative Retrieval
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: US $262,000 – $364,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Executive-level TL+Manager role leading long-sequence user modeling and generative retrieval for Discover. You’ll partner with DeepMind, run frontier-scale recommendation models, and set multi-year strategy for personalization.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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