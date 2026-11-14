Mountain View’s tech scene is in full swing right now, especially around AI, ML, and data-heavy roles. If you’ve got strong engineering or analytics skills, there are several openings here worth a serious look.

Employer: PDSSOFT INC.

PDSSOFT INC. Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Back-end role using Java, Kotlin, Go, Python, NoSQL, Linux, Git/Mercurial and more. Good fit if you have 5–6 years of experience and want hands-on server-side work with modern tooling.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA (team also in New York)

(team also in New York) Type: Full-time

Salary: US $262,000 – $364,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead the Search Live quality team working on conversational search powered by DeepMind models. You’ll manage managers and tech leads, own the quality roadmap, and ship ML-driven improvements that reach users in weeks.

Employer: YouTube (Google)

Location: Mountain View or San Bruno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: US $159,000 – $230,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Data-heavy role on YouTube’s Trust & Safety team, fighting bots, scrapers, and traffic abuse. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data analysis or anti-abuse work and are comfortable with SQL/R/Python/C++ and ML/AI concepts.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: US $147,000 – $210,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Work on Google Maps/Geo using computer vision and ML to improve maps and real-world understanding. Good for engineers with 2+ years experience and hands-on ML + computer vision exposure.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: US $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Senior PM leader driving anti-abuse and risk solutions across Ads, AdSense, YouTube, Play, Cloud and more. Great if you have 10+ years in product, deep fraud/risk or trust & safety experience, and want to push AI in payments.

Employer: Google DeepMind

Location: Mountain View, CA (also New York, San Francisco)

(also New York, San Francisco) Type: Full-time

Salary: US $262,000 – $364,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead a team defining safety and alignment for image, video, audio, and interactive generative models. Best for senior researchers with PhD-level or equivalent experience, strong LLM/multimodal/RL background, and a track record of publications.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA (or New York)

(or New York) Type: Full-time

Salary: US $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead a team of data scientists in GBO Product Finance, using analytics and AI to guide Search+ and Ads strategy. Great fit if you have 9+ years in analytics, strong Python/R/SQL, and enjoy partnering with senior leadership.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: US $207,000 – $300,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Staff-level ML role owning AI-generated content quality for Discover and Notifications. You’ll build LLM evaluation frameworks, agentic loops, and recommendation signals to keep AIGC factual, fresh, and engaging.

Employer: YouTube (Google)

Location: Mountain View, CA (also San Bruno, New York)

(also San Bruno, New York) Type: Full-time

Salary: US $128,000 – $184,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Full-stack GenAI engineer embedded with YouTube’s business teams, turning LLM/RAG/agentic prototypes into production tools for GTM and sales workflows. Ideal if you like zero-to-one builds, cloud/microservices, and working close to the business.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: US $262,000 – $364,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Executive-level TL+Manager role leading long-sequence user modeling and generative retrieval for Discover. You’ll partner with DeepMind, run frontier-scale recommendation models, and set multi-year strategy for personalization.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.