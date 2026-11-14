Mountain View’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady daytime hours and higher‑tip roles if you like the dinner rush.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (at Intuit , 2601 Garcia Ave)

Bon Appétit Management Company (at , 2601 Garcia Ave) Location: Mountain View, CA

Pay: $24.00–$26.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, days may vary, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Full‑time cook role with a steady daytime schedule and benefits. You’ll prep and cook from scratch with fresh, local ingredients in a corporate café setting.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Bon Appétit Management Company Location: Mountain View, CA 94043

Pay: $28.85 per hour (fixed rate)

Type: Full-time & Part-time Part-time: Mon–Fri, 11:00 AM–3:30 PM or 7:00 AM–11:30 AM Full-time: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM



Back‑of‑house role keeping the kitchen running: dishes, pots, pans, and general cleanup. Higher hourly rate, weekday schedule, and access to company benefits.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Mountain View, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Hands‑on bakery job making breads, pastries, and cakes, plus helping customers with special orders. Good fit if you like early shifts, steady routines, and learning more baking skills.

Employer: Peces Contigo (new Chinese restaurant)

(new Chinese restaurant) Location: Downtown Mountain View, CA

Pay: $20.00–$50.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: 30–40 hours per week, in person

Front‑of‑house server role at a new spot on Castro, with strong earning potential from hourly pay plus tips. Great if you’ve served before and want a busy, guest‑facing job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.