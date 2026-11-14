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🍽️ Multiple Mountain View Food & Hospitality Jobs Up to $50/hr
Mountain View’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady daytime hours and higher‑tip roles if you like the dinner rush.
COOK (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (at Intuit, 2601 Garcia Ave)
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Pay: $24.00–$26.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, days may vary, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM
Full‑time cook role with a steady daytime schedule and benefits. You’ll prep and cook from scratch with fresh, local ingredients in a corporate café setting.
DISHWASHER (FULL AND PART TIME)
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company
- Location: Mountain View, CA 94043
- Pay: $28.85 per hour (fixed rate)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Part-time: Mon–Fri, 11:00 AM–3:30 PM or 7:00 AM–11:30 AM
- Full-time: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM
Back‑of‑house role keeping the kitchen running: dishes, pots, pans, and general cleanup. Higher hourly rate, weekday schedule, and access to company benefits.
Baker
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Hands‑on bakery job making breads, pastries, and cakes, plus helping customers with special orders. Good fit if you like early shifts, steady routines, and learning more baking skills.
Restaurant Server
- Employer: Peces Contigo (new Chinese restaurant)
- Location: Downtown Mountain View, CA
- Pay: $20.00–$50.00 per hour, based on experience
- Type: 30–40 hours per week, in person
Front‑of‑house server role at a new spot on Castro, with strong earning potential from hourly pay plus tips. Great if you’ve served before and want a busy, guest‑facing job.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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