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👔 Mountain View Exec & PM Roles with Multiple $160K+ Openings
Mountain View is buzzing with AI and product leadership roles right now, especially for folks who can blend strategy, tech, and execution.
Below are several high‑impact Executive & Management openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Product Manager, Agent Security & Governance
- Employer: Glean
- Location: Mountain View, CA (hybrid, 4 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $280,000 base + potential variable comp, equity, and benefits
Lead product for AI agent security, governance, and risk at a fast-growing Work AI platform. You’ll own key parts of the roadmap, work closely with design/engineering/sales, and build features around explainable AI, privacy, and observability for large enterprise customers.
Technical Program Manager III, Search & Shared Features, Consumer Shopping
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA, USA (option to prefer Pittsburgh, PA as well)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,000 – $236,000 base + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Drive complex, cross-org programs that power AI-driven shopping experiences across Google Search and commerce surfaces. This role sits between consumer shopping and merchant ecosystems, owning execution, feature planning, and post-launch impact for some of Google’s biggest AI commerce bets.
Lead Group Product Manager, Ads & Commerce, Payments Risk
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA, USA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000 – $333,000 base + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Senior leadership role building the risk management function for Google products using the Payments Platform (Ads, Cloud, Workspace, and more). You’ll set long-term product strategy, lead high-performing PM teams, and use ML/GenAI to fight fraud and bad actors at global scale.
Technical Program Manager, Physical AI & Creative Technologies, DeepMind
- Employer: DeepMind (Google)
- Location: Mountain View, CA, USA (option to prefer Cambridge, MA; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 base + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits
Help scale frontier AI research in robotics/embodied AI and creative media generation. You’ll turn blue-sky research into real models and products, owning roadmaps, cross-team alignment, and execution in a fast-moving, highly technical environment.
If one of these roles fits your background, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume for that specific job, and hit apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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