💰 New 85-unit affordable housing complex opens in Mountain View

An all-affordable apartment community, Montecito Multifamily Apartments, has officially opened near downtown Mountain View on Montecito Avenue off Shoreline Boulevard.

The five-story building has 85 homes:

42 Rapid Rehousing units for people exiting homelessness

for people exiting homelessness 42 apartments for very low-income individuals and families earning 30%–50% of area median income (AMI)

for very low-income individuals and families earning Plus one on-site manager’s unit

The County put in $18 million from its $950 million Measure A Affordable Housing Bond, including buying the 1-acre site. Developer Charities Housing built the project.

Amenities include a community room with kitchen, BBQ patio, children’s play area, teen game room, and bike storage. The site is across from a shopping center with access to VTA bus lines.

Montecito is one of six Mountain View projects supported by the County, totaling about $62.6 million and more than 540 units. Overall, the bond is on track to help create 6,800+ affordable homes countywide.

For media questions, contact Aaron Kinney, (408) 299-5119, [email protected].