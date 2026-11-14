Mountain View neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to art and craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Black coffee table with lower storage shelf

Condition: One small blemish next to the quarter in the photo, otherwise good condition and sturdy

Location: Waverly Park, Mountain View, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple black table with an extra shelf underneath for books, baskets, or games. Great for a living room or family room if you need more surface and storage space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 8 assorted canning jars

2 quart-size (1 wide mouth)

(1 wide mouth) 1 two-quart wide mouth

wide mouth 4 pint-size (1 with handle)

(1 with handle) 1 half-pint size

Location: Mountain View, CA (near San Antonio)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/yoEuZpn

Nice mix of jar sizes for canning, pantry storage, crafts, or drink jars. All grouped together as one free lot.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Heavy-duty cardboard tube

Dimensions: 48" long x 2.25" diameter, cardboard 3/8" thick

Condition: Came from a rug roll; sturdy tube

Location: Near California & Ortega, Mountain View, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/NoaZVEA

Good for crafts, DIY projects, mailing posters, or building projects for kids. Poster asks you to reply with the day and approximate time you can pick up.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Multicolored scarf

Condition: New, never worn

Pickup: ASAP, anytime from front porch

Location: Santiago Villa, Mountain View, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/j5JzScc

Bright, multicolored scarf that has not been used. Easy porch pickup if you’re nearby.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Vintage "One Eye" dragon poster by Patrick Woodroofe (1974)

Condition: Good, with some dings on the edges

Dimensions: 23" x 55"

Location: Near California & Ortega, Mountain View, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Tc4bf3L

Large fantasy art poster, likely great for a game room, office, or teen room. Poster asks you to reply with the day and approximate time you can pick up.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Assorted plastic food storage containers, trays, and lids (black and clear)

Location: Cuesta Park, Mountain View, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy mix of containers and trays for leftovers, meal prep, or organizing small items in the kitchen.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Reproductions of Marc Chagall’s stained-glass windows (12 Tribes of Israel)

Frame size: 26" x 31"

Location: Old Mountain View, Mountain View, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Beautiful framed art reproductions based on the famous windows at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. Nice statement piece for a living room or study.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mountain View tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.