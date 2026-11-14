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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Mountain View Right Now
Mountain View neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to art and craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Black Coffee Table with Shelf
Item: Black coffee table with lower storage shelf
Condition: One small blemish next to the quarter in the photo, otherwise good condition and sturdy
Location: Waverly Park, Mountain View, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple black table with an extra shelf underneath for books, baskets, or games. Great for a living room or family room if you need more surface and storage space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Canning Jars (Mountain View near San Antonio)
Item: 8 assorted canning jars
- 2 quart-size (1 wide mouth)
- 1 two-quart wide mouth
- 4 pint-size (1 with handle)
- 1 half-pint size
Location: Mountain View, CA (near San Antonio)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/yoEuZpn
Nice mix of jar sizes for canning, pantry storage, crafts, or drink jars. All grouped together as one free lot.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
48" Cardboard Tube (Mountain View near San Antonio)
Item: Heavy-duty cardboard tube
Dimensions: 48" long x 2.25" diameter, cardboard 3/8" thick
Condition: Came from a rug roll; sturdy tube
Location: Near California & Ortega, Mountain View, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/NoaZVEA
Good for crafts, DIY projects, mailing posters, or building projects for kids. Poster asks you to reply with the day and approximate time you can pick up.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Multicolored Scarf (Santiago Villa)
Item: Multicolored scarf
Condition: New, never worn
Pickup: ASAP, anytime from front porch
Location: Santiago Villa, Mountain View, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/j5JzScc
Bright, multicolored scarf that has not been used. Easy porch pickup if you’re nearby.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Vintage Dragon Poster (Mountain View near San Antonio)
Item: Vintage "One Eye" dragon poster by Patrick Woodroofe (1974)
Condition: Good, with some dings on the edges
Dimensions: 23" x 55"
Location: Near California & Ortega, Mountain View, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Tc4bf3L
Large fantasy art poster, likely great for a game room, office, or teen room. Poster asks you to reply with the day and approximate time you can pick up.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Plastic Food Storage Containers and Trays
Item: Assorted plastic food storage containers, trays, and lids (black and clear)
Location: Cuesta Park, Mountain View, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy mix of containers and trays for leftovers, meal prep, or organizing small items in the kitchen.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Marc Chagall “12 Tribes of Israel” Reproductions
Item: Reproductions of Marc Chagall’s stained-glass windows (12 Tribes of Israel)
Frame size: 26" x 31"
Location: Old Mountain View, Mountain View, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Beautiful framed art reproductions based on the famous windows at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. Nice statement piece for a living room or study.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Mountain View tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.