Trash collection in Mountain View happens on all holidays except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. If your normal pickup day is on or after one of these 3 holidays, your trash will be picked up 1 day later that week.

For example, during Thanksgiving week, Thursday pickup moves to Friday, and Friday pickup moves to Saturday. Neighbors can use the Recology Collection Calendar online tool to see how holidays change the pickup schedule for their own address.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mountain View