Mountain View has a steady flow of front desk and admin openings, especially in healthcare. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (medical office)

Not listed (medical office) Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid sick time

You’ll run the front desk, greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, schedule visits, and manage phone calls. Good fit if you have medical office or customer service experience and are comfortable with EMR/EHR systems and basic billing.

Employer: JC Cleaners (front desk for an optometry/vision setting per description)

(front desk for an optometry/vision setting per description) Location: Mountain View, CA 94040

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $20.00 per hour (competitive, based on experience)

Benefits: Employee discount

You’ll greet patients, help with check-in, handle phone calls and scheduling, and support insurance and billing for vision care. Great for someone bilingual in Spanish, with strong customer service skills and basic Excel/computer skills.

Employer: El Camino Health

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Per diem/part-time, all shifts (mixed)

Pay: $36.64 – $46.34 per hour

This role supports a behavioral health unit with secretarial and admin work like word processing, reports, and new employee orientation. Good match if you have 2+ years of secretarial experience, strong computer and communication skills, and can handle a busy hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has other admin roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.