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🏥 Mountain View Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Healthcare hiring is steady in Mountain View, CA right now, with options from hospital rehab to dialysis care to front-office patient support.
Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.
Hand Therapist – OT/PT (Full-Time, Days)
- Employer: El Camino Health
- Location: Mountain View, CA (floats between campuses)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (8-hour days, 80 hours bi-weekly)
- Salary: $62.76 – $83.41 per hour
Work as a Certified Hand Therapist (OT or PT) in Rehab Services, providing therapy across the lifespan from newborns to older adults. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, a CA OT or PT license, BLS, and want a hospital setting with strong clinical standards and opportunities to support program development.
Dialysis Patient Care Technician
- Employer: Satellite Healthcare / WellBound
- Location: Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role as a Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technician (CCHT) providing direct dialysis care under RN supervision. Good fit if you have 6+ months hemodialysis experience, CCHT/CHT certification, CA CHT (for CA), and CPR, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) plus a tight-knit care team.
Patient Service Coordinator / Patient Service Representative
- Employer: Avita MD
- Location: Mountain View, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour
Front-line patient communication and coordination role in a modern medical practice. Great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want exposure to clinical workflows, provider communication, referrals, and scheduling, with solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Mountain View are growing and often open to strong, motivated candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.