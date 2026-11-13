Healthcare hiring is steady in Mountain View, CA right now, with options from hospital rehab to dialysis care to front-office patient support.

Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: El Camino Health

El Camino Health Location: Mountain View, CA (floats between campuses)

(floats between campuses) Type: Full-time, Day shift (8-hour days, 80 hours bi-weekly)

Salary: $62.76 – $83.41 per hour

Work as a Certified Hand Therapist (OT or PT) in Rehab Services, providing therapy across the lifespan from newborns to older adults. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, a CA OT or PT license, BLS, and want a hospital setting with strong clinical standards and opportunities to support program development.

Employer: Satellite Healthcare / WellBound

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role as a Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technician (CCHT) providing direct dialysis care under RN supervision. Good fit if you have 6+ months hemodialysis experience, CCHT/CHT certification, CA CHT (for CA), and CPR, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) plus a tight-knit care team.

Employer: Avita MD

Location: Mountain View, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Front-line patient communication and coordination role in a modern medical practice. Great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and want exposure to clinical workflows, provider communication, referrals, and scheduling, with solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Mountain View are growing and often open to strong, motivated candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.