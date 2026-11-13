Mountain View is buzzing with big-name tech companies hiring for senior sales and marketing roles. If you’ve got SaaS, product, or partner experience, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Mountain View, CA (also NYC and Irvine, CA options)

(also and options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $197,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Work on Google Ads products that touch millions of users and power a multi‑billion dollar business. You’ll take AI‑driven ad products from idea to launch, working with engineering, UX, sales, and marketing to improve ad quality and advertiser ROI.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks / Mid‑Market)

Intuit (QuickBooks / Mid‑Market) Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Mountain View): $186,500 – $252,500 base + bonus, equity, benefits

Senior post‑sale revenue + customer success role owning a book of mid‑market customers sold through reseller partners. You’ll drive retention and expansion (GRR & NRR quotas), run renewals, and build strong partner relationships to grow revenue across QuickBooks Advanced and related products.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Emerging Mid‑Market Marketing)

Intuit (QuickBooks Emerging Mid‑Market Marketing) Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Mountain View): $169,000 – $229,000 base + bonus, equity, benefits

Lead desktop-to-online migration marketing for QuickBooks mid‑market customers. You’ll own audience and messaging strategy, partner with Product, Sales, and Customer Success, and use customer research and AI tools to shape campaigns and in‑product experiences that move customers to the cloud.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.