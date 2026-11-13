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👔 Mountain View CA Executive Roles with Multiple $160K+ Salaries
Mountain View is buzzing with high-impact leadership roles, especially for folks who love building AI and data-heavy products.
Here are several standout Executive & Management openings worth a look:
Lead Product Manager, Advertiser Platform
- Employer: Google
- Location: Mountain View, CA (option to work in New York, NY as well)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead a team building the tools advertisers use to run campaigns across Google Ads (Search, YouTube, Shopping, Display, and more), with a big focus on AI-based advertising and performance. This is a senior product role owning roadmap, strategy, and cross-functional leadership for a multi-billion-dollar ads platform.
Principal Product Manager - WebIQ, AI Economy
- Employer: Microsoft
- Location: Mountain View, CA (Microsoft Hub, hybrid with ~4 days/week in office expected for local employees)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Bay Area range): $188,000 – $304,200 base (plus potential benefits and other compensation per Microsoft policy)
Own product strategy for WebIQ, the platform that connects AI to fresh, real-world information beyond its models. You’ll work across many teams to define platform-level requirements, launch new vertical capabilities, and shape how AI discovers and uses information at scale.
BPO Operations Specialist, Revenue Cycle Management
- Employer: Commure
- Location: Mountain View, CA (ideally on-site at HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $200,000
Run Commure’s overseas Revenue Cycle Management operations end-to-end for its AI-powered healthcare platform. You’ll lead offshore teams, own SLAs and cost structure, design scalable workflows, and use SQL/BI tools to keep billions in claims moving smoothly.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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