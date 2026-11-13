Mountain View is buzzing with high-impact leadership roles, especially for folks who love building AI and data-heavy products.

Here are several standout Executive & Management openings worth a look:

Employer: Google

Google Location: Mountain View, CA (option to work in New York, NY as well)

(option to work in as well) Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead a team building the tools advertisers use to run campaigns across Google Ads (Search, YouTube, Shopping, Display, and more), with a big focus on AI-based advertising and performance. This is a senior product role owning roadmap, strategy, and cross-functional leadership for a multi-billion-dollar ads platform.

Employer: Microsoft

Microsoft Location: Mountain View, CA (Microsoft Hub, hybrid with ~4 days/week in office expected for local employees)

(Microsoft Hub, hybrid with ~4 days/week in office expected for local employees) Type: Full-time

Salary (Bay Area range): $188,000 – $304,200 base (plus potential benefits and other compensation per Microsoft policy)

Own product strategy for WebIQ, the platform that connects AI to fresh, real-world information beyond its models. You’ll work across many teams to define platform-level requirements, launch new vertical capabilities, and shape how AI discovers and uses information at scale.

Employer: Commure

Location: Mountain View, CA (ideally on-site at HQ)

(ideally on-site at HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $200,000

Run Commure’s overseas Revenue Cycle Management operations end-to-end for its AI-powered healthcare platform. You’ll lead offshore teams, own SLAs and cost structure, design scalable workflows, and use SQL/BI tools to keep billions in claims moving smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.