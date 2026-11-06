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👔 Mountain View Exec & PM Roles with Multiple $190K–$350K+ Openings
Mountain View is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and facilities. If you’ve got management or product chops, this is a great moment to level up.
Accessibility Program Manager (Contract)
Employer: Trilyon, Inc. (onsite at a leading tech company)
Location: Mountain View, CA (Hybrid: Tues–Thurs onsite)
Type: Contract, 6+ months
Salary: Not listed
Take over an enterprise‑scale accessibility program and keep compliance, reporting, and regulatory testing on track. Ideal if you’ve run large, multi‑million‑dollar programs and know WCAG/VPAT/Section 508/ADA inside out.
Vice President of Revenue Operations and Strategy
Employer: Ladders (recruiting for an enterprise tech leader)
Location: Mountain View, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $270,000 – $350,000/year
Own revenue operations across sales, marketing, CS, and finance for a growing SaaS business. You’ll lead a high‑performing team, run forecasting and territory planning, and tune the full rev tech stack to drive scalable growth.
Vice President, Market Access (Hybrid/Remote)
Employer: Ceribell, Inc.
Location: Mountain View, CA (Hybrid/Remote)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Range not listed; final offer based on experience
Lead reimbursement, payer, and health policy strategy for breakthrough neuro‑diagnostic tech used in critical care. You’ll build and run the Market Access organization, own CMS and payer strategy, and partner closely with the CEO, CFO, and CRO. Strong med‑device HEOR/market access background needed.
PMO Lead – Capital Projects & Operational Readiness
Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
Location: Mountain View, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $90,300 – $167,700/year
Design and run the project delivery playbook for capital projects, from construction through handover to facilities. Great fit if you’ve got 7–10+ years across construction, PMO, and facilities and want to own stage‑gate governance and operational readiness.
Senior Product Manager, YouTube Shorts – Creator Discovery
Employer: YouTube (Google)
Location: Mountain View or San Bruno, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $192,000 – $278,000/year + 20% bonus + equity + benefits
Lead the creator discovery and content exploration roadmap for YouTube Shorts, using AI/ML to help new creators get found. Perfect if you’ve shipped technical products end‑to‑end and want to work at the scale of millions of daily users.
Senior Product Manager, Google Messages
Employer: Google
Location: Mountain View, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $192,000 – $278,000/year + 20% bonus + equity + benefits
Own the roadmap for core messaging experiences and AI‑powered features in Google Messages, used by billions. You’ll integrate Gemini, shape intelligent messaging, and work across phones, watches, computers, and cars.
Group Product Manager, Google Messages
Employer: Google
Location: Mountain View, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $240,000 – $333,000/year + 25% bonus + equity + benefits
Lead the multi‑year strategy and a team of PMs for intelligent messaging, encryption, and cross‑platform RCS experiences. Great for seasoned leaders who’ve managed PM teams and want to shape the future of global messaging.
RPM Coordinator (Relocation Project Management)
Employer: JLL
Location: On‑site – Mountain View, CA
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $65,400 – $86,050/year
Support space planning and move projects for a major client, coordinating office moves, furniture changes, and IT logistics. Good step if you have 1–3 years of project or facilities experience and want more client‑facing coordination work.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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