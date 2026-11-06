👔 Mountain View Exec & PM Roles with Multiple $190K–$350K+ Openings

Mountain View is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and facilities. If you’ve got management or product chops, this is a great moment to level up.

Employer: Trilyon, Inc. (onsite at a leading tech company)

Location: Mountain View, CA (Hybrid: Tues–Thurs onsite)

Type: Contract, 6+ months

Salary: Not listed

Take over an enterprise‑scale accessibility program and keep compliance, reporting, and regulatory testing on track. Ideal if you’ve run large, multi‑million‑dollar programs and know WCAG/VPAT/Section 508/ADA inside out.

Employer: Ladders (recruiting for an enterprise tech leader)

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $270,000 – $350,000/year

Own revenue operations across sales, marketing, CS, and finance for a growing SaaS business. You’ll lead a high‑performing team, run forecasting and territory planning, and tune the full rev tech stack to drive scalable growth.

Employer: Ceribell, Inc.

Location: Mountain View, CA (Hybrid/Remote)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Range not listed; final offer based on experience

Lead reimbursement, payer, and health policy strategy for breakthrough neuro‑diagnostic tech used in critical care. You’ll build and run the Market Access organization, own CMS and payer strategy, and partner closely with the CEO, CFO, and CRO. Strong med‑device HEOR/market access background needed.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $90,300 – $167,700/year

Design and run the project delivery playbook for capital projects, from construction through handover to facilities. Great fit if you’ve got 7–10+ years across construction, PMO, and facilities and want to own stage‑gate governance and operational readiness.

Employer: YouTube (Google)

Location: Mountain View or San Bruno, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $192,000 – $278,000/year + 20% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead the creator discovery and content exploration roadmap for YouTube Shorts, using AI/ML to help new creators get found. Perfect if you’ve shipped technical products end‑to‑end and want to work at the scale of millions of daily users.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $192,000 – $278,000/year + 20% bonus + equity + benefits

Own the roadmap for core messaging experiences and AI‑powered features in Google Messages, used by billions. You’ll integrate Gemini, shape intelligent messaging, and work across phones, watches, computers, and cars.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $240,000 – $333,000/year + 25% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead the multi‑year strategy and a team of PMs for intelligent messaging, encryption, and cross‑platform RCS experiences. Great for seasoned leaders who’ve managed PM teams and want to shape the future of global messaging.

Employer: JLL

Location: On‑site – Mountain View, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $65,400 – $86,050/year

Support space planning and move projects for a major client, coordinating office moves, furniture changes, and IT logistics. Good step if you have 1–3 years of project or facilities experience and want more client‑facing coordination work.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.