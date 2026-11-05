Free paper shredding event on November 7

A free paper shredding event will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the SMaRT Station at 301 Carl Rd in Sunnyvale. Residents can bring confidential papers like bank statements, pay stubs, cancelled checks, and credit offers to be safely shredded and recycled.

The event is for Mountain View and Sunnyvale residents only, and proof of residency is required. The line cuts off at 3:00 p.m. sharp. To avoid long waits, people are asked to come between 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. if they can. Each household may bring up to five bags or banker boxes of paper. Small paperclips, staples, spiral notebooks, and rubber bands are allowed, but paper in binders or with binder clips will not be accepted because they can harm the shredding machines.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mountain View