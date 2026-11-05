🚔 Mountain View public safety jobs with multiple openings

Mountain View has solid options right now if you’re into safety, security, and helping people feel at ease. Here are a few standout roles, from entry-level patrol to high-level executive protection.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $164,000 – $239,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead protective services for top Google executives, including travel and event security worldwide. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in security/law enforcement/military, are LEOSA qualified, and want to set strategy, manage budgets, and guide a high-impact team.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.50/hour

Schedule: Tue, Sat, Sun 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Patrol a healthcare site, greet patients and visitors, and respond to incidents with calm and care. Good fit if you want steady extra income, like helping people, and are okay with evenings and weekends.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Overnight patrol at a healthcare facility, keeping entrances, parking areas, and hallways safe and welcoming. Great if you prefer night shifts, want full-time hours, and like a mix of customer service and active patrol work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles with different shifts or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.