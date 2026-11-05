🏗️ Mountain View Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Mountain View is buzzing with advanced hardware and chip design work right now, especially around custom silicon and LiDAR. If you’re into deep tech and hands-on engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aeva

Aeva Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes equity, bonus, and full benefits)

Work on cutting-edge 4D LiDAR modules, building alignment systems and test setups from prototype through high-volume production. Great fit if you love lasers, precision motion systems, Python automation, and want startup energy with strong benefits and equity.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,000 – $236,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Join Google’s custom silicon team to analyze CPU performance on real silicon and shape next-gen hardware for consumer products. Ideal if you have strong microarchitecture, C/C++ and Python, and enjoy deep-dive performance, power, and thermal experiments.

Employer: Google

Location: Mountain View, CA (also options in Austin, Portland, Poughkeepsie)

(also options in Austin, Portland, Poughkeepsie) Type: Full-time

Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Senior role leading CPU microarchitecture and performance modeling for Google silicon. You’ll define specs, guide technical strategy, and mentor engineers while driving PPA trade-offs and performance correlation from model to silicon.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and location options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.