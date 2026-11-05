🎓 Multiple Fitness Instructor Jobs in Mountain View Education Scene

Mountain View has some nice options right now if you love teaching movement and wellness. These roles are all about small class vibes, steady schedules, and helping neighbors feel their best.

Employer: EXOS

EXOS Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$100.00/hour (California range listed)

Lead Pilates classes, create fresh routines, and motivate a mix of fitness levels. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of group class experience plus CPR/AED and a national group exercise certification.

Employer: YMCA of Silicon Valley

Location: Mountain View, CA (El Camino area)

(El Camino area) Type: Typically part-time group classes

Typically group classes Pay: $25.00–$37.00/hour

Teach welcoming yoga classes at the Y, with a strong focus on community and inclusion. You’ll need CPR, First Aid, AED, and a national group fitness or YMCA group exercise certification, plus at least 1 year of teaching is preferred.

Employer: EXOS

EXOS Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Range not listed for this role, but EXOS notes pay depends on location, specialty, certifications, and experience

Guide group Tai Chi or similar mind–body classes with a focus on safe, engaging routines. Best for instructors with 1+ year of group class experience, a national fitness certification, and CPR/AED.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.