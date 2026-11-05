🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Around Mountain View, CA

Mountain View and nearby Moffett Field have a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotel housekeeping to property maintenance and janitorial work.

Below are several building and grounds roles you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: Mountain View, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with the Facility Manager to keep commercial buildings running smoothly. You’ll oversee daily operations, vendors, small projects, and a team of workplace coordinators, so this is a good step up if you have 3–5 years in facilities or building operations and want more responsibility.

Employer: Clean Solution Services Inc.

Clean Solution Services Inc. Location: Moffett Field, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, 401(k)

Hands-on cleaning role with a focus on carpet cleaning and hard floor care (stripping, waxing, buffing, scrubbing). You’ll handle daily cleaning plus deeper floor work; 2+ years janitorial and floor care experience and passing a federal background check are required.

Employer: Hyatt Centric Mountain View/Silicon Valley (OTO Development)

Location: 409 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: $21.50/hour

Benefits (for eligible employees): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, tuition assistance, PTO, holidays, travel discounts

Hotel housekeeping role where you’ll clean guest rooms, restock amenities, and report maintenance issues. Good fit if you’re organized, like physical work, and want steady part-time hours with access to strong hotel-brand perks.

Employer: MidPen Housing Corporation

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.54 – $24.23/hour (based on experience and qualifications)

(based on experience and qualifications) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life & disability, 403(b), education reimbursement, parental leave, FSAs, EAP, pet insurance, PTO, holidays, wellness days

Work at affordable housing communities doing light maintenance and groundskeeping: unit turn support, basic electrical/plumbing/painting, cleaning common areas, and caring for outdoor spaces. This is a good match if you have 1+ year in maintenance/landscape, can lift up to 75 lbs, and like being active all day.

Employer: Cleaning Crew Services

Cleaning Crew Services Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Requirements: Must use your own vehicle to travel between locations

Daytime janitorial role cleaning offices and buildings: floors, bathrooms, trash, and supplies. Experience helps but isn’t required, so this can be a good entry point if you’re reliable, detail-oriented, and comfortable doing physical work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.