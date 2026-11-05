🍽️ Multiple Mountain View Food Service Jobs Paying $20–$30/hr

Mountain View’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. These roles are all on-site and mostly weekday-friendly.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group)

Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group) Location: Mountain View, CA – Aurora MTV Cafe, 280 N Bernardo Ave

– Aurora MTV Cafe, 280 N Bernardo Ave Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Pay: $24.00/hour (fixed)

Full-time cook role with steady weekday hours and benefits. You’ll prep and cook from scratch using fresh, local ingredients, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and need 2+ years of cooking experience.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group)

Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group) Location: Mountain View, CA – Aurora MTV Cafe, 280 N Bernardo Ave

– Aurora MTV Cafe, 280 N Bernardo Ave Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM

Pay: $22.00–$23.00/hour

Great fit if you like staying active and keeping things spotless. You’ll bus tables, wash dishes, help with deliveries, and support the front of house. Food service experience is preferred, but they’re willing to train.

Employer: Wing So Good

Wing So Good Location: Mountain View, CA 94040

Type: Part-time (10–35 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour

New Asian-inspired fried chicken spot hiring friendly team members. You’ll take orders, cook chicken and sides, keep the place clean, and work in a fast-paced, supportive team with paid training and employee meal discounts.

If one of these looks right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.