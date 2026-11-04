🏥 Mountain View Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $80K+

Healthcare hiring is strong in Mountain View, CA right now, especially for mental health and nursing roles. If you’re looking for steady hours and solid pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sutter Health (PAMF – Palo Alto Medical Foundation)

Sutter Health (PAMF – Palo Alto Medical Foundation) Location: Mountain View, CA (clinic setting)

(clinic setting) Type: Full-time, Days, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Pay: $82.16/hour (about $170K/year), plus benefits

Entry-level RN role in orthopedic surgery with a steady weekday schedule. You’ll do direct patient care, assessments, care plans, and education in a team setting, with full benefits and room to grow your nursing skills.

Employer: Premise Health

Location: Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Pay: $121,600 – $152,000/year, plus benefits

Provide therapy and psychological assessments for employees at an on-site health center. This role offers regular daytime hours, evidence-based practice (CBT, ACT, DBT, etc.), and a strong benefits package focused on work–life balance.

Employer: Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (via Xtalks listing)

(via Xtalks listing) Location: Mountain View, CA (onsite or remote)

(onsite or remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000 – $150,000/year, depending on experience

Lead patient recruitment strategy for precision psychiatry clinical trials. This is a mix of strategy and hands-on work—data analytics, vendor oversight, and community partnerships—for someone with 5+ years in clinical operations or patient recruitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.