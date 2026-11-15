Mountain Home has some solid food and deli jobs right now, from fast-paced pizza shifts to steady travel center work with perks.

Here are a few good options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role running shifts, managing 3–30 team members, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a reliable insured vehicle, and want flexible hours plus real management experience.

Employer: Pilot Company

Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.25 – $18.75/hour

Keep the deli area stocked, clean, and running smooth while helping travelers grab hot food on the go. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, and benefits options for eligible team members.

Employer: Pilot Company

Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35/hour

Bake and package fresh items, follow food safety rules, and keep the bakery area organized. Good for someone who likes early prep work, guest service, and a steady routine with weekly pay and travel center perks.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.