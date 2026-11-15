Mountain Home has a nice mix of local and on-the-road driving work right now. Good options here if you want steady hours, flexible shifts, or to be home every night.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible delivery role bringing pizza to local customers. Good fit if you want a job that works around school, another job, or family time. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and access to an insured vehicle.

Employer: Marathon Cheese Corporation

Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time (OTR)

Salary: Not listed

Over-the-road Class A CDL role for drivers with 2–5 years’ experience and a clean record. You’ll handle tractor–trailer work in all weather, complete DOT paperwork, and represent the company with customers on the road.

Employer: S&P Trucking LLC

Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: $20–$22/hour (DOE)

Local Class A CDL job hauling cattle feed to dairies and feedlots in Idaho. Home nightly, scheduled weekends off, paid 1 week vacation, IRA, health insurance, and paid training. Requires 2+ years Class A experience, 23+, and ability to work 60+ hours/week.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.