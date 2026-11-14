Mountain Home’s food scene is busy with travelers and locals, so flexible, people-friendly jobs are popping up all over town. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and steady hours.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.25 – $18.75/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Keep the deli area stocked, clean, and running smooth while helping travelers grab hot food and snacks. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, low-cost health plans for full-time, 401(k), and development programs.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Bake, package, and sell fresh goods while keeping work areas stocked and clean. You’ll focus on guest service and food safety, with the same weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, low-cost health plans for full-time, 401(k), and training opportunities.

Employer: Stoney’s Restaurant

Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time (evening shifts, 1–3 days/week )

Full-time or Part-time (evening shifts, ) Pay: $25,000 – $40,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Local spot with evening server shifts (4–close or 5–close) and Friday/Saturday availability required. You’ll take orders, run a POS, bus tables, and prep for rushes in a small, team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.