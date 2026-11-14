Mountain Home has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from steady cashier work to a leadership spot on base.

Here’s what’s hiring this week:

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35 per hour

Front-line role helping travelers and locals with fuel, food, and quick purchases. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), wellness and recognition programs, and professional development. Great fit if you like a fast pace and working with a team.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Mountain Home, ID (on base)

Type: Part-time

Lead a team of Customer Experience Associates and help set the tone for great service on every shift. Role includes scheduling, coaching, hitting sales goals, and handling customer issues, plus access to flexible scheduling, medical/dental/life/disability insurance, PTO, holiday/shift differential pay, pension, 401(k), base access, and transit program for those who qualify.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.