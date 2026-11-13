Mountain Home’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in clinic and in-home care. If you’re in medicine or patient support, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Mountain Home, ID

Type: Full-time (Wed–Fri, 8am–8pm)

(Wed–Fri, 8am–8pm) Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Advanced Practice Provider role in a family medicine clinic with pediatrics and OB/GYN, partnering closely with a physician in a team-based model. Open to new grads, offers malpractice with tail, a $3,500 professional development fund, and a strong benefits package focused on wellness and career growth.

Employer: Horizon Home Health & Hospice - West

Location: Mountain Home, ID (in-person, patient homes)

(in-person, patient homes) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $18–$22/hour DOE + $1,000 sign-on bonus + mileage reimbursement

CNA role providing personal care and comfort to home health and hospice patients, with lots of one-on-one time. Comes with a big benefits list (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule, paid training) and steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.