Mountain Home is busy with big industrial projects right now, and they’re pulling in crews who don’t mind long hours and travel. If you like working outdoors and want steady overtime, these are worth a look.

Employer: MasTec Industrial, a MasTec Company

MasTec Industrial, a MasTec Company Location: Mountain Home, ID (travel up to 90% )

(travel up to ) Type: Full-time , typically 50 hours/week

, typically Pay: $28/hour, plus benefits

Hands-on role doing site prep, trenching, concrete work, cleanup, and helping other trades on big industrial and infrastructure jobs. Good fit if you’re new to construction (0–6 months experience OK), can handle 12-hour shifts outdoors, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and overtime potential.

Employer: Phoenix Industrial, Inc., a MasTec Company

Phoenix Industrial, Inc., a MasTec Company Location: Mountain Home, ID (travel up to 90% )

(travel up to ) Type: Full-time , typically 50 hours/week

, typically Pay: $28/hour, plus benefits

Very similar laborer role on large industrial projects, working with hand and power tools, concrete, pipe, and general site work. Great if you want to get your foot in the door with a major contractor and don’t mind changing tasks as the project moves along.

Employer: MasTec Industrial, a MasTec Company

MasTec Industrial, a MasTec Company Location: Mountain Home, ID (travel up to 90% )

(travel up to ) Type: Full-time , typically 60 hours/week

, typically Pay: $34/hour, plus benefits

Journeyman-level role building and setting forms for vertical and horizontal concrete (walls, footers, grade beams, embeds, etc.) on heavy industrial jobs. Best for carpenters with 4+ years experience who can read plans, lead small crews, and are comfortable working at heights and in all weather.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the projects are hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.