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🚌 Mountain Home, ID Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Mountain Home has a few solid driving options right now, from steady school routes to flexible seasonal delivery work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.
School Bus Driver (CDL Training Provided)
- Employer: Durham School Services (Summit School Services)
- Location: Mountain Home, ID (training/interviews in Boise)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.06–$30.60/hour + up to $2,000 sign-on bonus
Part-time school bus role with no nights, weekends, or holidays and guaranteed 25 hours/week. They train you for your CDL, offer a split schedule (morning/afternoon), and have access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and more. Great fit for parents, retirees, or anyone wanting steady, local work that supports kids in the community.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Mountain Home, ID
- Type: Seasonal, part-time (hours vary)
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
Help UPS deliver packages around town using your own car or truck. This is a physically active, outdoor role with weekly pay and flexible, day-to-day scheduling based on need. No delivery experience required, just a valid license, qualifying vehicle, and ability to lift up to 70 lbs.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles tend to fill fast once the word gets out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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