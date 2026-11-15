These Mountain Home kitties are hoping someone special will notice them. Each one is waiting at the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (male)

Senior (male) Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Curly is a senior gentleman with “a little wisdom, a lot of charm, and a heart that's still full of love.” He’s past the wild kitten stage and enjoys the simple things: a cozy spot to curl up, a full food bowl, and gentle affection from someone who thinks he’s special. He’s looking for a calm home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort.

👉 Meet Curly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Tabitha is a sweet, playful young cat who loves to explore and then curl up in a cozy spot for a nap. Her gentle personality makes her a lovely companion for someone wanting a friendly, affectionate kitty to share their days with.

👉 Meet Tabitha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Sophie is another sweet and playful young cat looking for her forever home. She enjoys exploring, chasing toys, and then settling into a comfy spot for a catnap. With her gentle nature, she’s ready to bring joy and warmth into the right home.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (male kitten)

Baby (male kitten) Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Pugsley is a brave, adventurous kitten with a big personality. He loves exploring every corner, chasing his toy mouse, and diving through crinkly tunnels. After playtime, he’s happy to cuddle and be close to his people. He’s independent but comes running when called, ready for fun and friendship.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mountain Home, AR, consider visiting the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas or calling (870) 425-9221 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.