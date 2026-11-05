New Chamber Investor: Realtor Brittany Selman

Brittany Selman with RE/MAX Twin Lakes has joined the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce as a new investor and is available to help local residents buy or sell homes. She brings 10 years of experience as an occupational therapy assistant and focuses on listening, patience, and personal care for each client. For real estate help, contact her at 870-938-1457 or brittany.selman@remax.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce