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Registration open for State of City & County breakfast
Registration is still open for the State of City & County Breakfast, where Mayor Hillrey Adams of the City of Mountain Home and Judge Kevin Litty of Baxter County will share local updates, followed by Randy Zook, President & CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas, presenting "Arkansas's Winning Formula" on the state’s economy, workforce, business climate, and future opportunities. The event is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. Reserve a seat here: https://forms.gle/QUQLSbCPnrXLv72u7
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce
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