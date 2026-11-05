Registration open for State of City & County breakfast

Registration is still open for the State of City & County Breakfast, where Mayor Hillrey Adams of the City of Mountain Home and Judge Kevin Litty of Baxter County will share local updates, followed by Randy Zook, President & CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas, presenting "Arkansas's Winning Formula" on the state’s economy, workforce, business climate, and future opportunities. The event is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. Reserve a seat here: https://forms.gle/QUQLSbCPnrXLv72u7

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce