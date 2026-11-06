🐶 Gentle, Shy Dogs in Mountain Home Ready for Loving Homes

Some very special dogs in Mountain Home, AR are waiting for patient, loving families. These pups are a bit shy, but with kindness and time, they can blossom into wonderful companions.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years old)

Adult (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

About Graham:

Graham is a gentle soul who hasn’t always had it easy. He’s shy and unsure at first, but underneath that is a sweet boy who just wants someone to be kind and patient with him. He needs a home that will go slow, be gentle with his heart, and give him time to trust. If you’re the type of person who doesn’t give up and believes in second chances, Graham could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Graham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

About Duke:

Duke has a story a lot like Graham’s. Life has been a bit rough, and he’s still learning that people can be kind. He may be shy and a little scared at first, but he’s described as a sweet boy hoping someone will love him. Duke needs a calm, understanding home where someone will wait for him to open up and show how much love he has to give.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bloodhound / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

About Hallie:

Hallie is a curious explorer who loves checking out every corner of her world. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s friendly, sweet, and very smart. She’s already learned some fun tricks and enjoys using her brain. Hallie also likes quiet time on her own, showing she has an independent side as well as a playful one. If you want a young dog who’s both thoughtful and fun, Hallie could be the one.

👉 Meet Hallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mountain Home, Arkansas, please consider visiting the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas or giving them a call at (870) 425-9221 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help them find the safe, loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.