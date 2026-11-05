🔧 Mountain Home AR: Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now

Mountain Home has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from hospital grounds to factory floors to disaster cleanup. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties

SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties Location: Mountain Home, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help families and businesses recover after water, fire, or storm damage. This is a physical, fast-paced job with paid training, industry certifications, health insurance, vision, dental, SIMPLE IRA match, PTO, and free uniforms. Must lift 50+ lbs, have a valid driver’s license, pass background/drug checks, and be willing to take on-call evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Baxter Health

Location: Mountain Home, AR (Hospital campus)

(Hospital campus) Type: Part-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hospital grounds safe, clean, and welcoming for patients and visitors. You’ll handle outdoor upkeep and landscaping on hospital properties. Requires a high school diploma (or equivalent), Arkansas driver’s license, basic computer skills, and the ability to stand, walk, bend, and lift up to 50 lbs while wearing PPE.

Employer: Danfoss

Location: Mountain Home, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (ask recruiter for local range)

Take ownership of clean, safe factory floors in a large manufacturing facility. You’ll run industrial scrubbers and sweepers, support 5S/lean projects, and help keep production areas audit-ready. Full-time with benefits like PTO, vacation, 401(k) with match, insurance, and training, plus room to grow inside a global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.