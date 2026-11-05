🐱 Playful Mountain Home Kittens Ready to Join Your Family

Mountain Home has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Elena is a sweet young kitten full of playful energy and classic kitten charm. She loves fun, cuddles, and sharing her affection with her people. If you’re looking for a small companion to grow up with your family, Elena could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Elena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (just over 4 months)

Baby (just over 4 months) Gender: Female

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Lilo is a charming kitten whose personality is really starting to shine. She balances playful kitten antics with sweet, affectionate moments, making her a lovely choice for someone who wants both fun and snuggles.

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas

Phone: (870) 425-9221

Stitch is a little guy with a big personality. He’s playful, curious, and loves exploring, being cute, and soaking up all the cuddles he can get. Though he’s small, he has a very big heart and lots of love to share.

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tuxedo)

Domestic Shorthair (tuxedo) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Baxter County Animal Control

Phone: (870) 425-7000

Ying is a tiny survivor with a big story. He was left outside to fend for himself but was rescued and given the care he needed. Now this precious tuxedo boy is healthy and ready for a fresh start with a family who will give him a warm bed, full meals, and gentle love.

👉 Meet Ying and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mountain Home, AR, consider calling the shelters listed above to ask about meeting one of these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.