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🐱 Playful Mountain Home Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Mountain Home has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend, these little ones are ready to meet you.
Elena
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas
- Phone: (870) 425-9221
Elena is a sweet young kitten full of playful energy and classic kitten charm. She loves fun, cuddles, and sharing her affection with her people. If you’re looking for a small companion to grow up with your family, Elena could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Elena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (just over 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas
- Phone: (870) 425-9221
Lilo is a charming kitten whose personality is really starting to shine. She balances playful kitten antics with sweet, affectionate moments, making her a lovely choice for someone who wants both fun and snuggles.
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stitch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Arkansas
- Phone: (870) 425-9221
Stitch is a little guy with a big personality. He’s playful, curious, and loves exploring, being cute, and soaking up all the cuddles he can get. Though he’s small, he has a very big heart and lots of love to share.
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ying
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tuxedo)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Baxter County Animal Control
- Phone: (870) 425-7000
Ying is a tiny survivor with a big story. He was left outside to fend for himself but was rescued and given the care he needed. Now this precious tuxedo boy is healthy and ready for a fresh start with a family who will give him a warm bed, full meals, and gentle love.
👉 Meet Ying and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Mountain Home, AR, consider calling the shelters listed above to ask about meeting one of these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.