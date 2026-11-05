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Mountain Home
🏥 Mountain Home AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Mountain Home, AR right now, with options for clinic, home health, and travel work. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there’s good variety here.
Physical Therapist – Twin Lakes Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
- Employer: Integrity Rehab Group / Upstream Rehab
- Location: Mountain Home, AR
- Salary: $75,000 – $90,000
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
This outpatient ortho role offers flexible hours, no nights or weekends, and strong perks like sign-on incentives, student loan repayment, and a 12‑month new grad mentorship. Great fit if you want a stable clinic schedule with room to grow into leadership or residencies.
Respiratory Clinical Specialist (RRT/CRT) – $4K Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: HealthCare Support (for a respiratory/DME provider)
- Location: Mountain Home, AR area
- Pay: $30.00 – $38.00/hour + $4,000 sign-on bonus + quarterly bonus
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, on-call rotation
Ideal if you want to step away from bedside care into in‑home respiratory visits, equipment setup, and patient education. You’ll get mileage reimbursement, day‑one PTO accrual, and solid medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,726 per week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Facility in Mountain Home, AR
- Pay: $1,726/week (40 hrs/week, 13‑week contract)
- Type: Travel, full-time, day shift
A 13‑week travel PT assignment with day‑one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. New grads are welcome, so this can be a nice way to build experience and explore the area.
Registered Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Elite Home Health (part of LHC Group)
- Location: Mountain Home, AR
- Pay Range: $64,132 – $96,198/year
- Per-visit: $37.00 – $55.50 per visit point
- Hourly: $30.83 – $46.25 (for certain non‑visit work)
- Type: Full-time, home health
You’ll manage in‑home nursing care, OASIS assessments, and care coordination so patients can stay safely at home. Comes with a full Optum benefits package, 401(k), and growth paths within a large national health system.
If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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