🏥 Mountain Home AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Mountain Home, AR right now, with options for clinic, home health, and travel work. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there’s good variety here.

Employer: Integrity Rehab Group / Upstream Rehab

Integrity Rehab Group / Upstream Rehab Location: Mountain Home, AR

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

This outpatient ortho role offers flexible hours, no nights or weekends, and strong perks like sign-on incentives, student loan repayment, and a 12‑month new grad mentorship. Great fit if you want a stable clinic schedule with room to grow into leadership or residencies.

Employer: HealthCare Support (for a respiratory/DME provider)

HealthCare Support (for a respiratory/DME provider) Location: Mountain Home, AR area

Pay: $30.00 – $38.00/hour + $4,000 sign-on bonus + quarterly bonus

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, on-call rotation

Ideal if you want to step away from bedside care into in‑home respiratory visits, equipment setup, and patient education. You’ll get mileage reimbursement, day‑one PTO accrual, and solid medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Facility in Mountain Home, AR

Facility in Pay: $1,726/week (40 hrs/week, 13‑week contract)

(40 hrs/week, 13‑week contract) Type: Travel, full-time, day shift

A 13‑week travel PT assignment with day‑one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. New grads are welcome, so this can be a nice way to build experience and explore the area.

Employer: Optum / Elite Home Health (part of LHC Group)

Location: Mountain Home, AR

Pay Range: $64,132 – $96,198/year Per-visit: $37.00 – $55.50 per visit point Hourly: $30.83 – $46.25 (for certain non‑visit work)

Type: Full-time, home health

You’ll manage in‑home nursing care, OASIS assessments, and care coordination so patients can stay safely at home. Comes with a full Optum benefits package, 401(k), and growth paths within a large national health system.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.