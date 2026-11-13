Healthcare is staying busy in Mountain Grove, MO, with options from clinic work to home care and hospice leadership. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Mountain Grove, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospice clinical care as a Registered Nurse in a director role. This job comes with flexible scheduling, bonus structure, strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO that grows with tenure, tuition reimbursement, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mountain Grove, MO

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Salary: Not listed

Work in a family medicine clinic with regular weekday hours, partnering closely with primary care providers. Great fit for a new or experienced LPN, with day-one benefits, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement plans for 32+ hours/week.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Location: Mountain Grove, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $16/hour

Provide one-on-one care to seniors in their homes with flexible scheduling and weekly direct deposits. You’ll help with meals, personal care, light housework, errands, and companionship, with paid training and benefits available for part-time and full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.