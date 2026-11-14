📢 Mountain Brook names 2026–27 Teachers of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools has announced its six Teachers of the Year for 2026–2027:

Haden Ridlehoover – Brookwood Forest

Lane Kennedy – Cherokee Bend

Stephanie Parker – Crestline

Emily Beane – Mountain Brook Elementary

Jill Wiggins – Mountain Brook Junior High

Scottie Wilson – Mountain Brook High School

New this year, Mountain Brook City Schools and the Ragland family are partnering to give each Teacher of the Year a $1,200 gift.

The district is recognizing these educators as the 2026–2027 Margaret Spencer Ragland Teachers of the Year and thanking the Ragland family for their generosity.