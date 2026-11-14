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Mountain Brook
📢 Mountain Brook names 6 Teachers of the Year with $1,200 gifts
12 days ago
📢 Mountain Brook names 2026–27 Teachers of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools has announced its six Teachers of the Year for 2026–2027:
- Haden Ridlehoover – Brookwood Forest
- Lane Kennedy – Cherokee Bend
- Stephanie Parker – Crestline
- Emily Beane – Mountain Brook Elementary
- Jill Wiggins – Mountain Brook Junior High
- Scottie Wilson – Mountain Brook High School
New this year, Mountain Brook City Schools and the Ragland family are partnering to give each Teacher of the Year a $1,200 gift.
The district is recognizing these educators as the 2026–2027 Margaret Spencer Ragland Teachers of the Year and thanking the Ragland family for their generosity.
More Info: Mountain Brook - News
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