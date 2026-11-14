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📅 Beginning Watercolor class in Mount Vernon Nov 21
📅 Beginning Watercolor Class on Nov 21
Try your hand at watercolor painting in a relaxed class right here in Mount Vernon.
Beginning Watercolor
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM (2-hour class)
Location: 1717 S. 13th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
You’ll learn:
- Gradient washes
- Brush methods like loaded, rolled, and drybrush
- How to build depth, texture, and movement in a scene
This class is for beginners or anyone wanting to sharpen their watercolor skills. You’ll finish with a completed painting and new techniques to try at home. All materials are provided, so you just need to show up.
Check the city’s calendar listing to see if registration is required or if there’s a fee.
More Info: Calendar • Beginning Watercolor
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