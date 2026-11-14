📅 Beginning Watercolor Class on Nov 21

Try your hand at watercolor painting in a relaxed class right here in Mount Vernon.

Beginning Watercolor

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM (2-hour class)

Location: 1717 S. 13th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

You’ll learn:

Gradient washes

Brush methods like loaded, rolled, and drybrush

How to build depth, texture, and movement in a scene

This class is for beginners or anyone wanting to sharpen their watercolor skills. You’ll finish with a completed painting and new techniques to try at home. All materials are provided, so you just need to show up.

Check the city’s calendar listing to see if registration is required or if there’s a fee.