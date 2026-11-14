📢 Students help set priorities for school upgrades

Middle and high school students from the Mount Vernon City School District met at district headquarters on Friday with Superintendent Demario Strickland to talk about how to improve their schools.

About 30 middle school and 25 high school students, serving on the Elementary Superintendent’s Advisory Council and the Mount Vernon Voice and Vision Council, reviewed their earlier lists of “roses” (things going well), “buds” (needs improvement), and “thorns” (serious problems). This time, they ranked each concern by feasibility, urgency, and impact.

Students noted some wins already, like student photos hung in Traphagen School hallways and a repaired playground at another school. High school students highlighted caring teachers as a strength, a school newspaper as an area to grow, and poor plumbing and building conditions as major concerns.

Dr. Strickland told students he meets with them every month so they can act as ambassadors and help guide plans to make the district “a better place.”