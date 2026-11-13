📢 Mount Vernon schools highlight psychologists and report cards

The Mount Vernon City School District is recognizing its school psychologists during National School Psychologist Week, thanking them for the many ways they support students’ academic, social, emotional, and behavioral needs.

The district also notes that the first marking period ends today, and schools will be mailing report cards home this year. Families are encouraged to make sure they can log in to Infinite Campus to see report cards online and to update their contact information there so they don’t miss important messages from the district.

School psychologists help improve academic achievement, promote positive behavior and mental health, support diverse learners, and build strong family-school partnerships across Mount Vernon schools.