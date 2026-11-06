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📢 Annual Oyster Drop helps clean Mount Sinai & Port Jeff waters
📢 Oyster restoration event boosts local water quality
On October 31, Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined Coastal Steward Long Island and volunteers in Mount Sinai Harbor and Port Jefferson Harbor for the group’s annual Oyster Drop.
Volunteers went out on a Coastal Steward vessel and placed fully grown oysters into local waters. Oysters are often called nature’s water filters — a single oyster can clean up to 50 gallons of water a day. Oyster reefs also:
- Improve water clarity and quality
- Create habitat for many marine species
- Help protect shorelines from erosion and support coastal resiliency
Each year, Coastal Steward Long Island brings together volunteers, environmental advocates, and community members for this project, highlighting how local partnerships can help restore Long Island’s North Shore ecosystem.
If you care about cleaner harbors and healthy marine life, this is a group and event to keep on your radar for future volunteer opportunities.
More Info: Councilwoman Jane Bonner Joins Coastal Steward Lo...
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