📢 Free promo opportunity in Mount Pleasant’s holiday shopping guide

The Town of Mount Pleasant is bringing back its Hometown Holidays campaign for the 5th year and is inviting local businesses to join at no cost.

The 2026 Hometown Holidays Shopping Guide is an online directory that highlights:

Local businesses in Mount Pleasant

Their holiday specials, promotions, and seasonal offers

The guide launches on November 27 on the Mount Pleasant Made website and organizes shops into four fun “districts”:

Seas & Greetings Ave. – Coleman Blvd, Old Village, harbor area

– Coleman Blvd, Old Village, harbor area Holiday Road – Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and central Mount Pleasant

– Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and central Mount Pleasant Jingle Belle Way – Belle Hall, Long Point Rd, nearby areas

– Belle Hall, Long Point Rd, nearby areas North Pole Lane – Northern Mount Pleasant and nearby communities

Mount Pleasant businesses can submit their holiday offers to be included for free.

Questions about Hometown Holidays? Email open4biz@tompsc.com.